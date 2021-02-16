Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

I’m not sure about you, but I’ve had just about enough of winter and politics and basketball layoffs and the pandemic, and I needed some escape.

Something to watch that was silly, stupid even, and warm and cuddly and funny.

The latest creation of long time collaborators, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, was just the ticket.

Two besties who think exactly alike and can finish each other’s sentences, head to warm and sunny Florida, when they lose their jobs, selling furniture.

Where, in the oh so musical and pastel surroundings, they find love, adventure, their shimmer, and foil a plot to fell the citizens with infectious mosquitos.

“Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar” is available on Amazon Prime. This flick is goofy, nonsensical, and hit the sweet spot.

For significantly more plot detail, such as it is, listen to my podcast above.

