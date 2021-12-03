Film Review and Podcast by c d kaplan

OK, let’s get something out of the way from the get go.

Eight hours of footage of the Beatles recording, creating songs, bickering, frolicking, breaking up and playing a short surprise concert on the roof of Apple Studios is not for everybody.

To sit through it all, as I did, you’ve really gotta want it.

It’s broken up into three segments, and available on Disney+.

Director Peter Jackson has done a marvelous job of the Herculean task of culling through the hours of film stock, restoring it, synching the sound and editing it in an objective, mostly entertaining but often tedious peek into the final creative days of the world’s most famous (and best) pop band.

