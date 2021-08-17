Film Review and Podcast by c d kaplan

In these times when we need more well crafted artistic moments that provide hope and a smile in our troubled world, a film like “CODA” is way welcome.

It’s the tale of a conflicted high schooler, Ruby Rossi, portrayed with significant presence by Emilia Jones.

She’s the only hearing member of an otherwise hearing impaired family. Mom and dad (Troy Kotsur, Marleee Matlin) and brother (Daniel Durant) all communicate with signing. Ruby is their connection with others. Which she has been since she was a pubescent.

She loves her family, but also loves singing, and wishes to move on to a life following that passion.

Sîan Heder’s movie won most all of the major awards at Sundance. Deservedly so.

For significantly more insight and detail about “CODA,” listen to my podcast above.

