Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Let me say from the get go that this frivolous and unnecessary remake of the mildly entertaining 1988 original is, uh, frivolous and unnecessary.

Which does not mean that the Netflix-produced Eddie Murphy/ Arsenio Hall sequel is without any redeeming qualities whatsoever, nor that it might be worth a look, should you be in the mood for total silly and stupid escapism.

At this juncture, I almost provided a quick plot outline, before realizing that’s so not needed.

There are a few laughs.

There’s some nifty singing and dancing.

Ruth E. Carter fashioned some amazing costumery.

I’m glad I watched.

