Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Even at this very strange time in our lives when it seems as if real life peril lurks daily, there are those who seek tension of one sort or another in the entertainment they choose as a means of “escape.”

This time around I look at two totally different Netflix TV series. Tension is an underlying theme in both, but in considerably dissimilar ways.

“Call My Agent” is a French series that centers on a boutique Paris agency, which represents many of the country’s iconic movie and television stars.

The tension comes from daily interactions — business and personal. Will the deal get cut? Will the movie get made? Will the rival agency swallow the smaller? Will the lovers stay together?

Lots of funny moments here, along with well conceived, well portrayed characters. Including, in almost every episode, famous French stars playing themselves, often in an unflattering way.

“Fauda” is a harsh, violent Israeli series, centered on the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel’s counter intelligence squad.

The situation is presented even handedly, which might explain why it’s so popular in the Middle East.

For more details and perspective, listen to the podcast above.

