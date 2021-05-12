Film review podcast by c d kaplan

I’m always fascinated by films that are chosen to be remade.

And how they’re fashioned for an audience contemporary for the times.

It does make sense that there would be a redux of an early 60s caper flick, starring Shirley MacLaine and Michael Caine.

Despite it’s usable premise, it’s just not very good. Uh, not very good at all. But, it had, as we are wont to say, good bones.

But, should you listen to the podcast above, you will learn the remake from 2012, if not great, is much more entertaining. Significantly so. It stars Cameron Diaz, Colin Firth, and was written by the Brothers Coen, Joel and Ethan.

I streamed them both on the same day at Amazon Prime.

For more insight, listen to my podcast above.

Ready for some great music? Listen to WFPK online.