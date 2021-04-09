Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Just as the publication of an Ernest Hemingway novel became a must read event in the 20th century, so too has the airing of a Ken Burns documentary series on PBS become must see TV.

This time around, you get them both.

“Hemingway,” directed and produced by Lynn Novick, as well as Burns, and written by Geoffrey C. Ward, and narrated by Peter Coyote, is a three part, six hour documentary on the famous author’s life and times.

It aired this week on PBS, but is available for streaming at pbs.org.

That the Nobel Prize winner could write, in his distinctive, deceptively simple style, is a given.

What one thinks of the writer’s divisive, boastful personality and ways depends on one’s perspective.

Novick, Ward and Burns delve deep, perhaps too much so in a couple of instances.

It’s a fascinating watch.

For more perspective, listen to my podcast above.

