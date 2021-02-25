Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Rosamund Pike plays a con woman, whose game is prey on senior citizens with lots of financial resources, become their court appointed conservator, stash them away in a nursing home, and use their assets as her own.

However she misjudged Dianne Wiest’s character, who isn’t as innocent and without family as it appears.

As the film unfolds, Ms. Pike’s character ends up in a mano a womano smackdown with a Russian mob figure, played by Peter Dinklage.

“I Care A Lot,” available on Netflix, is moderately interesting, but would have been much more so, had the creators kept to the original intriguing premise, and included more of Ms. Wiest.

For a more in depth analysis, listen to my podcast above.

