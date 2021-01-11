Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Of course, I’ve always known the tale of how my favorite musical group ever — Allman Brothers Band — played a big part in saving Jimmy Carter’s quest for the Oval Office. Carter was running out of money, so ABB and some other Southern Rock groups held concerts to fund raise during the primary season.

But I’m not so sure I’ve understood what a truly devoted music buff Carter was and remains.

I do now. Thanks to this fascinating documentary.

The movie delves into his long time friendships with several iconic musicians. Plus there are clips from some of the many concerts held at the White House, during his presidency. Including one where the peanut farmer from Plains, Georgia sings “Salt Peanuts” with Dizzy Gillespie.

Pretty darned cool, that.

For more info and insight, listen to my podcast above.

