Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

It is hard to believe there’s much new to tell about the Mafia that hasn’t already been told on screen by Martin Scorsese and Francis Coppola.

I mean, they’ve mined the fields, until there aren’t many nutrients left in the soil.

But screenwriter/ director Eytan Rockaway thought he was up to the task of telling the tale of crime financial guru Meyer Lansky.

He certainly made a wise choice in tapping aging Harvey Keitel to play Lansky.

Keitel is really excellent.

As for the rest of the flick, you’ll have to listen to my podcast review above and find out.

Ready for some great music? Listen to WFPK online.