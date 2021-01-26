Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Assane Diop (Omar Sy) is a charming, charismatic burglar/ con man, who has fashioned his life after a similar character in a book series, one of which was given to him by his father when he was young.

“Lupin” begins with a clever heist of a famous necklace at charity auction at the Louvre.

Turns out Assane’s father had been convicted of stealing that same necklace decades before from a rich family he worked for, subsequently committing suicide in prison.

As the five episodes of this French series on Netflix evolve, we learn that Assane is out to prove his father innocent, and exact revenge.

For more about the compelling five episodes of “Lupin” series already available for viewing, listen to my podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream