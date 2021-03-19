Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Well, movie lovers, here’s the deal. Rare is the flick as iconic as this Robert Altman classic.

Has it really been a half century since “McCabe & Mrs. Miller” was released?

1971. So it has.

Warren Beatty and Julie Christie in the rainy and snowy northwest. He’s the former gunslinger, turned entrepreneur. She’s the madame, running the brothel, serving the miners of the new town.

It’s oh so intimate and evocative.

Plus there’s Vilmos Zsigmond’s genius cinematography.

This must be seen film is available to stream at Amazon Prime for a few bucks.

For more reasons why, listen to my podcast above.

