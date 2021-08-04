Film Review and Podcast by c d kaplan

As a music lover, nothing fascinates me quite as much — Other than the actual music that is — as watching a creator break down the process of artistic creation.

Which is exactly what we get in this marvelous six-part Hulu series.

Producer Extraordinaire Rick Rubin chatting up Paul McCartney in a studio about various sundry Beatles tunes. As well as some historical background.

It’s also fascinating to observe McCartney.

He wears his fame and stature well.

For more insight, listen to my podcast above.

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.