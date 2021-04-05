Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

I’m always game for a good heist adventure.

Gimme Charlize Theron doing her own stunt driving in a Mini in “The Italian Job” and I’m a happy camper.

That predilection is why I’ve recently been diving into the Spanish TV series, “Money Heist,” on Netflix.

The mastermind is a fellow named the Professor, who recruits a diverse crew to infiltrate the Royal Mint, print up billions of unmarked Euros, and live happily ever after.

Of course, it’s never quite that easy, is it?

I mean the heist takes place in Episode 1 of Season 1, and there are several more seasons, and 31 more episodes. Of which, I have consumed four, and am totally intrigued.

But not quite as obsessed as usual . . . yet.

For more info on why you might want to dive in yourself, listen to my podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream