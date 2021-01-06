Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

We all want to be stars, right? To at least be in a movie?

Well, some of us.

Apparently there were more than a few in the lovely hamlet of Narrowsburg, NY, when charismatic Richard Castellano and his wife Jocelyn moved to the burg of less than 500, and promised to turn it into the “Sundance of the East.”

They put on an independent film fest. Started an acting school.

Then decided to make a movie in the town, featuring many of its citizens.

And the project was bankrolled by some in the town, those who were flush and willing investors.

Soon things went bad.

It’s a true story.

Martha Shane’s documentary about the whole affair is a cautionary tale.

For more details and insight, listen to the podcast above.