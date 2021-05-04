Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

It was pretty much an Oscar evening sweep for Chloe Zhao’s stark film about a wandering culture in America.

It captured the major awards — Best Motion Picture, Zhao for Best Director, Frances McDormand for Best Female Actor — and it was nominated in several other categories of significance.

Plus there’s the Golden Globe, BAFTA, you get my point. “Nomadland” is well decorated.

Whether you consider this “Grapes of Wrath” for modern times a masterpiece, just really good, or I don’t get it, it is certainly thought provoking.

Or, so I would opine.

Zhao intersperses real American wanderers with fictional characters. To intriguing effect.

For more information to help guide you to watch or not, listen to my podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream

Want to always be in the know AND win prizes like concert tickets? CLICK HERE!