OK, so the family has caught up on the boring family news about Cousin Jeff. After eating too much and consuming a glass or three too many of spiked egg nog.

Aunt Martha’s prattling on about, oh, nothing that interests anybody but grannie.

It’s time to find some silly, escapist holiday movie that will help the food and grog settle. And make most of the crowd laugh at its well crafted stupidity.

“Office Christmas Party” checks all the boxes.

At least as far as I’m concerned.

Award worthy it is not. Laugh inducing it is. At least I thought so.

