It is regarded as fact that Sam Cooke, Malcom X and NFL star Jim Brown met with then Cassius Clay in a motel room, the night the champ defeated Sonny Liston for the Heavyweight Championship, in February ‘64.

What isn’t known is how it went down?

What isn’t known is what they talked about?

Each was at a significant turning point in their lives.

What might have happened that evening, how the conversation and interaction might have evolved, is the premise of this cinematic directorial debut of Regina King. It’s based on a stage play by Kemp Powers, who also wrote the screenplay here.

Kingsley Ben-Adir is especially fine as Malcom X, who coordinated the gathering. Leslie Odom Jr. nails Sam Cooke’s style.

