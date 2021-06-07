Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Even though now that I’m firmly ensconced in my dotage, and high school was long ago far away, I often am given pause, remembering how really clueless I was back then.

My fears.

My lack of curiosity.

My failure because of inexperience to know how to intuitively deal with situations.

So, I am charmed by the well observed, cut above teen comedy, “Plan B.” Which addresses in an entertaining and delightful manner some of those issues.

It’s the tale of a couple of besties, Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) and Lupe (Victoria Moroles) heading off into the night in search of a Morning After Pill, when the former thinks she might be pregnant, and can’t bear the thought of revealing that to her loving, but overbearing, by the book mother.

They have an adventure.

They grow up . . . some.

They made me laugh, relate, and really like them.

