Film Review and Podcast by c d kaplan

As you shall learn upon listening to my review, this Apple TV+ series had me from the title.

“Schmigadoon.”

Brilliant. Considering it’s about a struggling couple on a retreat (Cecily Strong, Keegen-Michael Key), who get lost, hiking in the woods, and end up in a 50s Broadway musical.

You know, “Oklahoma,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” and “Brigadoon.” Duh.

We’re talking deep colored artificial theater sets, singing and dancing townsfolk, who break into song.

It’s a fascinating concept.

And, from the first two episodes — the only ones now available, others coming a week at a time — really well executed.

“Schmigadoon.” Every time I read it, I feel compelled to say it out loud. And always break into a smile.

For info on the series, listen to my podcast above.

Ready for some great music? Listen to WFPK online.