Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Emma Seligman has fashioned a marvelous little indy film, about Danielle (Rachel Sennott) who joins her parents at a post funeral gathering.

Where Danielle sees two people whom she really wishes weren’t there. A fellow with whom she’s just had a tryst. And a former lover.

Then there are all her parents friends who want to know why she’s still not in college, and whether she has a boyfriend or not?

Seligman’s use of the claustrophobia of the gathering works to great effect.

“Shiva Baby” is but one of the many enticing entries in this year’s all-virtual Louisville Jewish Film Festival.

For more insight on “Shiva Baby,” and when you can stream it, listen to the podcast above.

