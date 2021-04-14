Film preview and podcast by c d kaplan

Louisville documentarian Morgan Atkinson has been perceptively examining the cultural dynamic of our area for a good while now.

His subjects have included rock & roller Tim Krekel, the spiritual quest of Thomas Merton and passion for basketball in Kentucky. Among other things.

In his latest work, he focuses on how public art, public monuments, public statues can be flashpoints for societal dialog.

It airs next Monday, April 19 on KET, and will stream after that at Facebook Premiere.

Make a note to be sure to watch.

It is an adroit look at the dynamics of the Castleman statue and the debate over its fate, the Falls Fountain, and Barney Bright’s long missed Derby Clock. Among other things.

