Is there a more seminal TV show that’s part of the American experience than “Sesame Street”?

Correct answer: Uh, no.

My familiarity with the entertaining and educational PBS show is but peripheral. It came into being when I was in my 20s, and I didn’t have any children.

But such a phenomena it was, there was no avoiding the sea change it was in educational television.

So, I was fascinated when I happened upon the HBO documentary, “Street Gang How We Got To Sesame Street.”

It talks about the show’s origins, development, and shows lots of old clips. Which are, of course, heartwarming. Even for somebody who never watched the show.

For more info about the documentary, which also streams at several sites besides HBO Max, listen to my podcast above.