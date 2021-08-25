Film Review and Podcast by c d kaplan

There’s a legit reason why I sat for awhile before weighing in on the second go round of this feel good Apple TV+ series, centered around, but not really about a less than successful English soccer club.

It’s so sweet. So endearing. So full of wisdom, presented in funny, meaningful ways. That, frankly, it shouldn’t have worked. Even the not so nice characters are really likable.

Sooooo, in S2, there was a chance that it might all be too much.

Five episodes in, I feel comfortable in advising that, not only does it still work, it may have gotten better.

Jason Sudeikis leads a cast that is universally well crafted and well acted.

“Ted Lasso” simply makes me smile, and forget the ongoing woes of these troubled times.

Some might call it a blessing.

For more details and insight, listen to my podcast above.