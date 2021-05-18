Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

It would seem that America, nay the world, needs some “positivitude” among the pandemic.

Something that empowers and entertains.

Which, at first blush, might be the reason for all the exuberant hosannas being tossed in the direction of the Apple TV series, “Ted Lasso.”

Then again, that’s not all the there there. This is a finely crafted bit of feel good television. To say it’s about a fish out of water American football coach, hired to lead a failing soccer team in England, would not be justice.

This is about much more. Most important, how goodness and encouragement and respect can heal. Do not be put off if you’re not a sports fan or soccer fan.

Plus it’s really funny, and the characters are engaging.

For more insight into “Ted Lasso,” listen to the podcast above.

