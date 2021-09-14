Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

In the mid 80s, a good friend of mine had an early twenty-something foreign exchange student living with her.

We were talking one day about French films, and I mentioned as how I always thought Jean-Paul Belmondo was simply one of the coolest dudes I’d ever seen on screen.

She looked at me quizzically.

“You mean that old guy?”

Ah, the impertinence of youth.

Anyway, Belmondo, who just passed away, was indeed one of the coolest guys to appear on screen. Ever.

In his memory, I went back to watch “That Man From Rio,” one of his earlier films from 1964.

Was he as cool as I remember? Does the film hold up? What’s its connection with Steven Spielberg?

Listen to my podcast above, and all will be revealed.