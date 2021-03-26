Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

This lovely true tale sure hit the spot.

The underlying story is that of the discovery of the Sutton Hoo bejeweled helmet on the English countryside property of one Edith Pretty.

She is portrayed by Carey Mulligan.

The excavator she hires, by Ralph Fiennes.

The time is 1939, on the cusp of WWII.

And it is far from as boring as it might sound from the bare bones outline above.

For the many reasons why you might wish to check this out on Netflix, listen to my podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream