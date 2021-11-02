Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

Nobody out there these days makes movies that look and feel like those of Wes Anderson.

The term “auteur” is bandied about a lot. In Anderson’s case it is so very appropriate.

His films are like those of no other director, and are uniquely his.

Which, for me, makes them all a “must see.” Though often there’s not much more than the look and feel. Sometimes, they wear me down, as visually fascinating as they always are.

“The French Dispatch” is the quirkily told tale of a New Yorker-ish literary ‘zine, residing in the fictional French town of Ennui sur Blasé. The snarky name of which never fails to make me smile.

The cast is stellar. Top shelf. Among too many others to name here, it includes Tilda Swinton, whose last name I mispronounce in the podcast. I do list many of the stars in my review.

What’s my take on this movie, showing only in actual movie theaters? Listen to the podcast above and find out.