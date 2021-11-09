Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

It’s an oldie and pretty goodie this week, movie lovers.

The commentary thread at one of my sports blogs got me to thinking about “The Paper Chase,” a 1973 film about a Harvard law student, and his domineering professor.

So, I went to stream it at Amazon Prime.

Timothy Bottoms is the student.

John Houseman is the Contracts prof at Harvard Law. He won an Oscar for his portrayal.

And Lindsay Wagner is on board as Bottoms’ love interest. She, it just so happens, is the professor’s daughter.

Lots of scenes in the classroom, where teacher and students are actually talking about real law. I found it fascinating, because, well, in a former life I was a lawyer.

The other parts of the film have a certain charm, in a 70s kind of way.

For considerably more detail, and fuller perspective on the movie, listen to my podcast above.