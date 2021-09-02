Film Review and Podcast by c d kaplan

There are just times these days when a guy needs something light and frothy.

Silly even.

Mindless.

Funny.

Like the other evening, when I found myself clicking through the streaming sites, looking for some or hopefully all of the above.

Didn’t have to be new. Could be from Back When.

I settled on the latter when, at Amazon Prime, I came across Alan Arkin’s 1966 debut in the Oscar nominated comedy, “The Russians are Coming, The Russians are Coming.”

Which I saw at the time of its release. I remembered the general plot, but few of the specifics. During the Cold War, a Russkie spy submarine gets stuck on a sandbar off the coast of a Massachusetts Island. They need to go ashore to commandeer a boat to pull them free.

Arkin leads the landing party. The citizens panic. Zaniness prevails.

It was just what I needed.

For more details, listen to my podcast above.