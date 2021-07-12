Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

So, yes, after a couple step backs, your not so intrepid film reviewer finally made it back to a commercial movie house — Baxter Avenue Theaters, my fave — to watch a flick on a big screen.

Adding to the general sense of uniqueness and wariness, the film is “Zola,” which is apparently the first movie ever based on a series of tweets, about a run of misadventures that are said to have actually happened.

Yes, kids, it’s a new and changing world out there.

Zola (Taylor Paige) is a stripper who meets, who also waits tables. One night at their eatery, she meets Stefani (Riley Keough), with whom she immediately connects.

The next day, literally, at Stefani’s insistence, they’re off to Florida, where they can make $5 grand a night in tips, pole dancing.

All is not as it was presented to Zola.

Misadventures with a bunch of unsavory characters ensue.

For significantly more details about this movie, I really thought well done and engaging, listen to my podcast above.

