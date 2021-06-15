Film Review and Podcast by c d kaplan

So, you might be wondering why consider these totally diverse films together. That is, if you know anything about them at all?

One is a somewhat heralded ’54 psychosexual western starring Joan Crawford and Sterling Hayden, “Johnny Guitar,” the other a silly, stupid but funny ’83 comedy, “Trading Places.” The latter features Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ralph Bellamy, and Don Ameche.

The western I watched, after seeing a short Martin Scorsese clip, in which he sings the movie’s praises. Plus I’d never viewed it.

The seriously funny comedy which I’d seen in full or part on any number of occasions, was consumed afterward when I still wasn’t tired enough for bed, and surfed upon it. I went to bed with a smile on my face.

For more info, where I actually talk about some plot points, listen to my podcast above.

