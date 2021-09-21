Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

It was arguably the heyday of TV evangelists, the early days of cable.

Jimmy Swaggart. Jerry Falwell. Pat Robertson.

But, the first couple of the phenomenon were the Bakkers of PTL, Jim and Tammy Faye.

He was a huckster of the highest order, eventually spending sometime in the Federal hoosegow. Still is, rifling through folks pocket books.

She, now deceased, more of a study.

Which is what we get in this dramatic take on their rise and fall, with the focus on Tammy Faye.

Jessica Chastain is Tammy Faye, and her performance alone is worth the price of admission.

For more on this theatrical release, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” listen to my podcast above.