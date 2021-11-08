Soulful singer-songwriters Jazmine Sullivan and Curtis Harding have joined forces for a new song called “Our Love.” The duet appears on the soundtrack for the Netflix series Arcane, a spinoff of the video game League of Legends.

Jazmine Sullivan returned from a six year hiatus with the release of her album Heaux Tales in January, and Curtis Harding released his newest album If Words Were Flowers last Friday, November 5. Listen to their new single “Our Love” below.

