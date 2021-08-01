Cynthia Erivo has unveiled another new track from her upcoming debut album, Ch1 vs. 1, scheduled for release on September 17th.

“Alive” is the second single from her forthcoming LP (following “The Good”). Erivo co-wrote the deeply soulful tune with Sean Douglas. In a statement, Erivo said, “Sometimes we run away from who we’ve been and what we’ve been through, thinking that’s the best way to move forward. “But we have to stand flat-footed and look at those experiences, and learn the lessons they were meant to teach.”

Check out “Alive” below.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

For more great music, listen to WFPK online.