Damon Albarn has shared more details about his upcoming album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. Albarn shared the full track list and album art, and said of the project, “I have been on my own dark journey while making this record and it led me to believe that a pure source might still exist.”

The LP is expected to be released on November 12, and the Blur and Gorillaz frontman released the title track yesterday. Listen to the new release below.

