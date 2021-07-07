We’ve already told you about the forthcoming sophomore solo release of Damon Albarn, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, including the title track.

Now the Blur alum and Gorillaz frontman has not only shared a second album cut, it comes in the form of a live video.

The clip is the first installment in a video series directed by Transgressive Records founder Toby L, in which Albarn is backed not only by a full live band, but a string quartet as well.

Have a look at “Polaris”…

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows arrives November 12th.

