Damon Albarn on Vibrations, Childhood Pictures, & What’s Next For Gorillaz

Damon Albarn catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new solo album, The Nearer The Fountain More Pure The Stream Flows, the original concept of writing and recording it in Iceland, and the vibrations that attract his various projects around the world. The Blur/Gorillaz frontman also tells us how his childhood drawings inspired the Combustion, the ghosts that haunt The Tower of Montevideo, and the complicated layers of Particles. Albarn also tips us off on what Gorillaz are up to, which includes a Bad Bunny collab, and how the next season of their Song Machine may be shorter videos made for TikTok.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.