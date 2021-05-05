Damon Johnson hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss his new solo record, Battle Lessons, which finds the former Alice Cooper and Thin Lizzy member recounting his past with big rock sounds. Johnson tells us about embracing his past in this set’s music and the puzzle of songwriting. Also as a founding member of 90s band Brother Cane, Johnson discusses the impact of being featured on the soundtrack to The Curse of Michael Meyers and his love of the Guns ‘n’ Roses’ Estranged music video.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.