Producer/musician Daniel Lanois has released a new song that features the late, great Leonard Cohen.

“Torn Again” features Cohen reciting a poem and according to a statement by Lanois:

“There are moments in this creative journey that stand out in a quiet profound permanence. This Leonard Cohen poem and reading from the man himself always left me with that special feeling… I’m very proud of this work, may it keep on reaching and speaking.”

Given added poignancy by the steel slide guitar played by Rocco Deluca, give a listen to the moving “Torn Again”…

