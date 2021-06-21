Last night, Foo Fighters played the first full capacity show at Madison Square Garden in over a year and a half.

In addition to dedicating their performance to longtime stage manager Andy Pollard, who passed away just days ago, Foo Fighters surprised the sold out crowd with an appearance from comedian Dave Chappelle, who joined the band for a cover of Radiohead‘s “Creep”.

Foo Fighters‘ 26th anniversary tour officially kicks off July 28th in Cincinnati, just a week and a half after the band’s disco alter-egos, The DeeGees, release their debut album. We can’t wait!

