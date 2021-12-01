First it was Lisa Loeb.

Night two brought the Ramones.

Now for the third night of Hanukkah and his “Hanukkah Sessions” with Greg Kurstin, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl chose, as he relayed on social media:

Barry Pincus – not only one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th (or any) century, but a mega-mensch to boot! So, like a good neighbor, you deserve a break today. So grab a bucket of chicken and let’s get stuck on…..

@barrymanilow's “Copacabana”! pic.twitter.com/HkfuPuSpZ0 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

You can also watch the fun here…

Can’t wait to see what they come up with tonight!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.