Music News Tracks Video
December 01, 2021

First it was Lisa Loeb.

Night two brought the Ramones.

Now for the third night of Hanukkah and his “Hanukkah Sessions” with Greg Kurstin, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl chose, as he relayed on social media:

You can also watch the fun here…

Can’t wait to see what they come up with tonight!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.