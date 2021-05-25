As if Dave Grohl didn’t have enough going on right now, he joined Jimmy Fallon Monday night to co-host the Tonight Show on NBC.

This year alone, Grohl directed the touring documentary, What Drives Us, and produced the Paramount+ television series, From Cradle to Stage, based on his mom’s book of the same name. The Foo Fighters also released their tenth studio album, Medicine at Midnight, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In true hosting fashion, Dave Grohl joined Jimmy Fallon for the Tonight Show opening monologue…

… played some music to “Dave G’Roll” the audience…

… shared some stories from the road, including catching his mom drinking with Green Day…

… and participated in some skits…

What’s next for Dave Grohl? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see. It shouldn’t take long to find out!

