We already told you about the new docu-series Dave Grohl and mom, Virginia, were unveiling, and a new clip has us even more excited to check it out.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, From Cradle to Stage premieres tomorrow night– Thursday, May 6th– on Paramount+.

The series will feature famous musicians and their mothers, including Brandi and Teresa Carlile, Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams, Tom and Mary Morello and more.

You may have seen the trailer we previously shared, but in this new clip the Grohls not only do a short rendition of Carly Simon‘s “You’re So Vain”, Mama Grohl tries to get her son on board with The Manhattan Transfer…

