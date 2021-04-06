Music News
We’re used to Dave Grohl surprising us with new music and fun antics, but this was something unexpected!

The Foo Fighters frontman has announced he’s written a book called Dave Grohl: The Storyteller which comes out October 5th.

It’s described by Grohl as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud. From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone. Turn it up!”

Even better? Grohl has shared an 11-minute audio clip as a sneak preview you can check out here…

