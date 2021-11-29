That’s a pretty strange headline to type. But who could pass it up?

When Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl first broke out his Hanukkah Sessions with producer Greg Kurstin last year, we knew we were in for a fun ride with the duo covering tunes by Jewish artists.

From “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys to songs by the likes of Drake and Mountain, one never knew what to expect.

This year looks to be no exception.

Watch Grohl put a decidedly metal spin on, yes, the gentle ’90s gem “Stay (I Missed You)” by Lisa Loeb— complete with Loeb-esque wardrobe…

