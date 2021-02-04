Cookbook author and photographer (and yes, let’s get it over with, Paul McCartney‘s daughter) Mary McCartney launches a new series on discovery+ called Mary McCartney Serves It Up and one of her guests is a really good get!

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl not only makes an appearance (virtually), he COOKS! And since the show highlights meat-free eating, Grohl made– in his words– his “badass lasagna”.

McCartney told Billboard she wanted Grohl on her show because “He’s funny and he loves cooking! His knife skills are brilliant!”

Check out this sneak preview of McCartney’s reaction to Grohl’s veggie lasagna, as well as his response to her banoffee cheesecake.

