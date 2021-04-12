Who else could land so many rock stars for a documentary on, well, van travel?

Dave Grohl, naturally.

What Drives Us details the distinct band-heading-to-a-gig culture that is a rite of passage on the road to (hopefully) stardom.

Grohl recruited his Foo Fighters bandmates as well peers like St. Vincent, Steven Tyler, Flea, Ringo Starr, Ben Harper, U2‘s The Edge and many more, to appear in the doc, which he referred to in a press release as:

“… my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music. What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why?’ What drives us?’”

The documentary will stream on Coda Collection in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video abroad beginning on April 30.

Check out the star-packed trailer…

