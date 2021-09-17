Foo Fighters‘ drummer Taylor Hawkins has teamed up with Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney to form a new band, NHC, and have released two new songs today.

Hawkins has worked with Chaney before. They were both part of Alanis Morrisette‘s band in the 90s and are both members of Hawkins‘ current side project, the Coattail Riders. The two recruited Navarro for the band last year, calling him “the best lead guitarist in alternative rock”. Hawkins will handle lead vocal duties for NHC.

NHC is set to make their live debut next month at Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival on October 2nd. You can also catch two thirds of NHC in Louisville next weekend as Jane’s Addiction will be part of Louder Than Life.

In the meantime, here are NHC‘s new songs, “Feed the Cruel” and “Better Move On”

