To commemorate what would’ve been David Bowie‘s 75th birthday on January 8th, 2022, Bowie‘s estate (which includes his widow Iman and children Alexandria and Duncan) have announced Bowie 75, an audio, video & photo experience kicking off a “year-long celebration” of iconic rocker. David Bowie passed away from liver cancer in 2016, just two days after his 69th birthday.

Two pop-up shops (one in London and one in New York) will open October 25th and run though late January. They will each feature exclusive merchandise and special guest events. You can see details in the Instagram post below.

Also, David Bowie‘s unreleased 2001 album, Toy, will be out November 26th. And there will be MUCH more happening to celebrate 75 years of Bowie coming next year!

